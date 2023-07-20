Human remains found near old Hwy. 20, I-565 in 2008 identified by investigators

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The identity of human remains found 15 years ago by a team of surveyors near the Greenbrier Exit on I-565 was released by the Huntsville Police Department on Thursday.

On July 20, HPD identified human remains found in May 2008 as Ralph Eric Hucher, a Vietnam War veteran, and Texas native. He was 52 years old when he was last in heard from in 2002.

Ralph Eric Hucher (HPD)

The case dates back to May 6, 2008. Human remains were found in a thickly wooded area off of old Highway 20. WAFF had cameras there that day when investigators removed several bags of evidence from the scene. In 2019, we got a first-hand look at what they collected. Some of the evidence included binoculars, a small flashlight, a pocket knife, a pair of prescription glasses, and a dark-colored fleece jacket. There were also bones that were sent off to the forensics lab.

In May 2021, HPD’s Cold Case Unit leveraged advanced technology to identify the remains. A forensic genealogist with Ceartas Forensic Services conducted genealogy searches to help obtain a DNA profile on the remains.

On July 17, HPD received confirmation from the FBI DNA Lab that the remains matched Hucher. His relatives were contacted and HPD is coordinating the return of his remains.

The case is now closed as no foul play is suspected.

