Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

How to stay safe in the heat during ‘Rock The South’

A heat advisory will be in effect for day one of the country music festival
Heat concerns during "Rock the South" this weekend
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning today and running through Saturday, music lovers will flock to Cullman for some of the hottest acts in country music. They’re also in for some of the hottest temperatures, which is why organizers want attendees to start planning now.

With a heat advisory in place, festival-goers will need to prepare for the weather.

Bringing your own water isn’t allowed, however there will be 25 vendors scattered throughout the venue where food and drinks can be purchased.

Organizers say that heat is one of their biggest concerns this year.

In years past, they say they’ve seen people suffering from heat exhaustion before they even made it through the gates to the festival. Some years EMS has been overwhelmed with responses to heat exhaustion.

Organizers say they want people attending the three-day festival to take extra steps, like making sure they wear light, breathable and comfortable clothes.

Instead of pregaming, they say you should be hydrating.

During a press conference held Wednesday about the event, it was recommended people attending drink plenty of water before the event, instead of alcohol.

“Rock the South” officials say they anticipate heat-related issues, and that they do have adequate EMS staff for the event.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Tree down in Guntersville
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado associated with damage near Monrovia
home explodes in west limestone county due to propane tank
Propane leak leads to Limestone County home explosion
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
Joseph Ray Perkins escaped from an assigned job location on Wednesday morning.
Inmate escapes assigned job location in Winston County

Latest News

Doctor weighs in on tackling childhood obesity with weight loss drugs
Doctor weighs in on tackling childhood obesity with weight loss drugs
Doctor weighs in on tackling childhood obesity with weight loss drugs
WAFF Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory with scattered, stronger storms Thursday
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
More volunteer fire fighters needed in Madison County