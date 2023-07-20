Hot & humid with scattered strong thunderstorms through this evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, a HEAT ADVISORY for most of the Tennessee Valley. Feels-like temps around 105, air temps well into the 90s. Relief may come with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The tradeoff is storms could be strong/severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the primary concerns. Stay weather alert and if a storm is warned, seek shelter and stay safe.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will come through overnight into Friday morning and impact the morning commute. Low temps in the middle 70s. Friday will be hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees before a cold front will sweep through the area. A second round of rainfall and potentially stronger thunderstorms are possible. Heavy rainfall (flooding), strong winds and dangerous lighting possible.

After the storms for today and Friday, nice for the weekend. A few lingering showers Saturday morning, otherwise sunny and nice both Saturday and Sunday. High temps in the 80s.

