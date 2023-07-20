Heat Advisory & scattered stronger storms Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. Skies are partly cloudy to kick off the morning with more clouds expected to build in through the later morning hours.

Morning temps are very muggy and warm in the low to middle 70s. We are already tracking some light rain showers that are moving in from the northwest. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most counties through 8:00 PM CDT with the heat index ranging from 100 to 107 degrees. Heat safety and hydration will be important through the day. We have a pretty complicated forecast for the late morning and early afternoon as we will be watching for storms developing along a front to our north and west. These storms should be fairly scattered throughout the afternoon and evening and can become strong to marginally severe in nature. Storms threats will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Another round of showers and embedded storms will come through overnight into Friday morning, lows will stay warm in the middle 70s. Friday will be hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees before a cold front will sweep through and bring a second round of rainfall and potentially stronger thunderstorms. We will monitor the threat for heavy rainfall and possibly even some isolated flooding with Friday’s cold front.

The good news is the cold front will knock down our temperatures and humidity for the coming weekend. We are forecasting a few rain showers to start the day Saturday with gradually clearing skies and highs in the middle 80s. Sunday will be sunny and rain-free with highs staying in the middle to upper 80s.

