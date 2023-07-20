Get your home holiday ready with Peachtree and Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Is it ever too early to start getting the home ready for the holidays? We certainly don’t think so.

Carolyn from Peachtree Interior Design owns Peachtree and Co. and she also agrees! This weekend at Peachtree and Co. on Saturday, July 22 from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. they are having a Christmas in July sale.

She previewed a few of the items customers can hope to grab for a discounted price this weekend.

Christmas in July at Peachtree Interior Designs (Carolyn Kimbro)

From a rocket cocktail shaker to new cookbooks to pillows and so much more, go ahead and get ready for Christmas by grabbing some gifts and maybe even picking out new features for the home. As we get ready to leave summer and head into the holiday season those of you that will be hosting family and friends might want to make some updates to the furnishings in the home. The Christmas in July sale is the perfect time to go and get orders in for any furniture or lighting just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas!

You can shop Peachtree and Co online here as well as follow them on Instagram and Facebook!

