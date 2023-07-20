Deals
Georgia man charged for shooting, injuring teen female in Fort Payne

Five arrested on drug charges during investigation
At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. However, five people were arrested on various drug charges.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fort Payne Police Department has arrested and charged the person responsible for shooting a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting took place near Gault Ave. and 13th St. Officers were notified of the shooting on July 19 around 2:46 p.m. After further investigation, officers attempted to locate two vehicles believed to be involved.

It was later determined, the teen girl injured in the shooting was in one of the suspected vehicles. The unidentified teen was taken to the hospital by family with non-life-threatening injuries. However, five people were arrested on drug charges.

Shyheim Moore, 23 of Lithonia, GA was initially charged with possession of marijuana - second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia when he was arrested on Wednesday.

Following Moore’s initial appearance he was additionally charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault - first degree. He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center where he is being held on a $231,000 bond.

Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis said this was an isolated incident between two familiar parties.

