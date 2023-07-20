Deals
Driver injured, home sustains major damage in accident

Driver injured after crashing into a home
Driver injured after crashing into a home(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Madison County, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State Troopers are investigating after a Truck left the roadway and crashed into a home.

Just before noon on July 20, authorities responded to Shangrila Way in Meridianville for a truck into a home. It was later determined a driver lost control on Streiger Rd, drove through two yards, and then into a home.

The driver of the truck was taken from the scene to Huntsville Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. No other injuries have been reported.

First responders say the crash caused significant damage to the home.

ALEA is investigating the crash.

