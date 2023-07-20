Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

DeKalb Co. man sentenced to 14 years after drug, gun guilty plea

Rayford Russell, 73
Rayford Russell, 73(DCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, the United States Department of Justice announced the sentence for a DeKalb County man who pleaded guilty to multiple drug and gun charges in February.

According to a release from the DOJ’s Northern District of Alabama, Rayford Russell received a 14-year sentence as part of his guilty plea on three drug charges and one gun charge. Russell was on federal supervised release when he committed the crimes associated with these charges.

DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package

“Removing drivers of violent crime from our communities remains a high priority for our office and our law enforcement partners,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “I am grateful for the hard work and cooperation that brought this repeat offender to justice.”

During the week of August 10, 2022, law enforcement investigated a number of suspicious packages being mailed to a Flat Rock residence.  According to the plea agreement, a package was intercepted by the U.S. Postal Service and contained approximately 10 pounds of meth.  On August 12, 2022, a controlled delivery of the package was made to the intended residence owned by Cindy Franklin.  The agreement states Franklin was receiving packages for Russell.

On May 23, 2023, a U.S. District Court sentenced Cindy Franklin, age 64 of Flat Rock, to three years in prison for use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime.  Franklin pleaded guilty to the charge in February 2023.

In June 2010, Russell pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama to being a felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and money laundering.

In March 2011, Russell was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Tree down in Guntersville
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado associated with damage near Monrovia
home explodes in west limestone county due to propane tank
Propane leak leads to Limestone County home explosion
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
A Decatur man has been charged with trafficking approximately two pounds of cocaine, per...
Decatur man charged for trafficking 2 pounds of cocaine

Latest News

Madison County combatting lack of volunteer firefighters
Madison County sees increased need for volunteer firefighters amid fast growing population
Snake knocks out power in Athens
Snake causes power outage in substation serving areas of Athens, West Limestone
Mugshots of Dwaine Turner & Matthew Mosley
Vehicle stop ends in multiple drug arrests in Decatur
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch