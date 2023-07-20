DeKalb Co. man sentenced to 14 years after drug, gun guilty plea

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, the United States Department of Justice announced the sentence for a DeKalb County man who pleaded guilty to multiple drug and gun charges in February.

According to a release from the DOJ’s Northern District of Alabama, Rayford Russell received a 14-year sentence as part of his guilty plea on three drug charges and one gun charge. Russell was on federal supervised release when he committed the crimes associated with these charges.

DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package

“Removing drivers of violent crime from our communities remains a high priority for our office and our law enforcement partners,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “I am grateful for the hard work and cooperation that brought this repeat offender to justice.”

During the week of August 10, 2022, law enforcement investigated a number of suspicious packages being mailed to a Flat Rock residence. According to the plea agreement, a package was intercepted by the U.S. Postal Service and contained approximately 10 pounds of meth. On August 12, 2022, a controlled delivery of the package was made to the intended residence owned by Cindy Franklin. The agreement states Franklin was receiving packages for Russell.

On May 23, 2023, a U.S. District Court sentenced Cindy Franklin, age 64 of Flat Rock, to three years in prison for use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime. Franklin pleaded guilty to the charge in February 2023.

In June 2010, Russell pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama to being a felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and money laundering.

In March 2011, Russell was sentenced to nine years in prison.

