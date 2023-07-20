Crime Stoppers: Man robs two people at gunpoint outside of chiropractic center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When walking to your car at the end of your workday the last thing you expect is to be held up at gunpoint. But that’s exactly what happened to two people earlier this month.

Investigators say this happened at Chiropractic Care Center on Artie Street earlier this month.

Two people were leaving the office when authorities say a man came up to them and asked for money. After they said no police say the man pulled a gun from his pants and demanded their wallets.

Once he got them, he took off.

If you know him or anyone else on this list please call police.

Ajante Meyers is facing a first degree criminal mischief charge after investigators say he hit a car outside a local gas station.

Angela Wilson stole 40 yeti cups from palmetto moon. She’s charged with 3rd degree theft of property.

Officials say Alexis West had several pills on her. She’s wanted on an opium possession charge.

Authorities say Leo Minion stole several sets of tools from a local Lowe’s store.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.