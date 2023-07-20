Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Crime Stoppers: Man robs two people at gunpoint outside of chiropractic center

WAFF 48's Gina Benitez provides us with this week's Crime of the Week.
By Gina Benitez
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When walking to your car at the end of your workday the last thing you expect is to be held up at gunpoint. But that’s exactly what happened to two people earlier this month.

Investigators say this happened at Chiropractic Care Center on Artie Street earlier this month.

Two people were leaving the office when authorities say a man came up to them and asked for money. After they said no police say the man pulled a gun from his pants and demanded their wallets.

Once he got them, he took off.

If you know him or anyone else on this list please call police.

Ajante Meyers is facing a first degree criminal mischief charge after investigators say he hit a car outside a local gas station.

Angela Wilson stole 40 yeti cups from palmetto moon. She’s charged with 3rd degree theft of property.

Officials say Alexis West had several pills on her. She’s wanted on an opium possession charge.

Authorities say Leo Minion stole several sets of tools from a local Lowe’s store.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down in Guntersville
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado associated with damage near Monrovia
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
One dead in a single-car wreck in Hampton Cove
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Hampton Cove
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Remembering De'Ja Bolden
Remembering De'Ja Bolden
Huntsville City leaders discuss new drainage system during budget meeting
Huntsville City leaders discuss new drainage and street sweeping systems during budget meeting
Crime Stoppers: Man robs two people at gunpoint outside of chiropractic center
Crime Stoppers: Man robs two people at gunpoint outside of chiropractic center
WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast