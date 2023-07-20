Crash involving truck, motorcycle on Hwy. 53 leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving a truck and a motorcycle resulted in one person being transported to Huntsville Trauma with life-threatening injuries on Thursday.
According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 53 near Harvest Rd.
The motorcycle rider was airlifted from the scene of the crash. He sustained life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.
