Crash involving truck, motorcycle on Hwy. 53 leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving a truck and a motorcycle resulted in one person being transported to Huntsville Trauma with life-threatening injuries on Thursday.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 53 near Harvest Rd.

The motorcycle rider was airlifted from the scene of the crash. He sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.