Cooking with kids: Bridget’s trifle

Bridget shares her recipe for trifles!
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for a delicious dessert to bring to your next cookout? Look no further than Bridget’s trifle!

Chef Bridget demonstrated how to create her famous trifle. This recipe includes layers of fresh fruit, whipped cream, pound cake, and of course sprinkles!

To make this dessert, start by cutting the pound cake into small pieces and pressing it down into the bottom of your glass. Then, add a layer of fresh fruit and top it with whipped cream. Repeat these layers until the glass is full. For the finishing touch, add your favorite topping - Bridget suggests sprinkles! Bridget’s personal-sized recipe is perfect for a snack or a quick dessert.

Cooking with Kids: Bridget's Trifle
Cooking with Kids: Bridget's Trifle(Kristy Bartram)

