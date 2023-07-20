Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Boaz Police: Joppa man arrested after attempting to meet minor for sex

John Taylor
John Taylor(Boaz Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Joppa man was arrested Wednesday after Boaz Police say he attempted to meet a minor for sex.

John Taylor, age 32, faces the following charges:

  • Traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act
  • Electronic solicitation of a child
  • Transmitting obscene material to a child

Taylor was taken into custody without incident. Nothing further is available on the investigation at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Tree down in Guntersville
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado associated with damage near Monrovia
home explodes in west limestone county due to propane tank
Propane leak leads to Limestone County home explosion
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
Joseph Ray Perkins escaped from an assigned job location on Wednesday morning.
Inmate escapes assigned job location in Winston County

Latest News

Doctor weighs in on tackling childhood obesity with weight loss drugs
Doctor weighs in on tackling childhood obesity with weight loss drugs
Doctor weighs in on tackling childhood obesity with weight loss drugs
Heat concerns during "Rock the South" this weekend
How to stay safe in the heat during ‘Rock The South’
WAFF Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory with scattered, stronger storms Thursday