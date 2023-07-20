Boaz Police: Joppa man arrested after attempting to meet minor for sex
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Joppa man was arrested Wednesday after Boaz Police say he attempted to meet a minor for sex.
John Taylor, age 32, faces the following charges:
- Traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act
- Electronic solicitation of a child
- Transmitting obscene material to a child
Taylor was taken into custody without incident. Nothing further is available on the investigation at this time.
