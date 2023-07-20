Boaz Police: Joppa man arrested after attempting to meet minor for sex

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Joppa man was arrested Wednesday after Boaz Police say he attempted to meet a minor for sex.

John Taylor, age 32, faces the following charges:

Traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act

Electronic solicitation of a child

Transmitting obscene material to a child

Taylor was taken into custody without incident. Nothing further is available on the investigation at this time.

