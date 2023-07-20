Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested

Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.(Source: Baker County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A 10-month-old baby is dead after being left in a hot car that reached triple-digit temperatures.

The woman who was caring for the child has been arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter.

Police say Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours.

The outside temperature had reached 98 degrees, but the internal temperature of the car was higher than 133 degrees.

Jewell said she left the baby in the car assuming the child was sleeping and went on with her duties caring for other children inside a home.

The baby’s mother found the child strapped in a car seat inside the hot vehicle.

Medical staff registered the infant’s internal temperature at 110 degrees, the highest the thermometer can read.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Tree down in Guntersville
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado associated with damage near Monrovia
home explodes in west limestone county due to propane tank
Propane leak leads to Limestone County home explosion
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
A Decatur man has been charged with trafficking approximately two pounds of cocaine, per...
Decatur man charged for trafficking 2 pounds of cocaine

Latest News

Driver injured after crashing into a home
Driver injured, home sustains major damage in accident
The woman appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge Wednesday following her arrest on charges...
Mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say
The horse is seen bowing over the headstone, which is covered with American flags and flowers.
Police horse pays tribute to fallen officer at gravesite
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion