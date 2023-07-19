Deals
Rain Will End Late This Afternoon | Brutal Heat & Humidity Expected Tomorrow

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT
We are tracking a large cluster of showers and storms that will continue to move through Middle Tennessee and into North Alabama through the afternoon, so make sure to have the umbrella close by. This round of rain and storms can potentially produce some gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall, but the overall threat for severe storms will be fairly low as our atmosphere is not too unstable. Rain will likely be ending by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Clouds will stay with us for a good portion of the day and the recent rainfall will limit our warming a bit. Expect highs to struggle to reach mid and upper 80s. Things should be fairly quiet overnight with lows staying warm and muggy in the middle 70s.

Areas of fog and some isolated rain will be expected into early Thursday. Thursday will be a very hot and humid day with the heat index between 100 to 110 degrees during the afternoon. Hydration and heat safety will be very important on Thursday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible, but most of us will stay much drier than days in the past.

A cold front will move through on Friday and will bring additional scattered showers and storms, and highs will be in the lower 90s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The good news is the weekend forecast looks mostly dry and a bit cooler with highs staying in the mid and upper 80s.

