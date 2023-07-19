Propane leak leads to Limestone County home explosion

LESTER, Ala. (WAFF) - A home in Limestone County caused an explosion outside on Wednesday morning.

According to Limestone County EMA, the explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. on Salem Minor Hill Road in Lester.

The West Limestone County Fire Chief said that the owner smelled gas upon arriving home from work and noticed his dogs tore up the gas heater, later causing the explosion.

Officials are confirming the entire home has exploded and there is one person injured who is being treated for burn injuries at a local hospital. West Limestone Fire and other area agencies are on the scene.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.