Nancy Jones presents fundraising check to Huntsville Police Department

The sold-out tribute concert was held at the Von Braun Center to benefit local law enforcement.
By Claire Hendrickson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon the Huntsville Police Department accepted more than $80,000 on behalf of Officer Albert Morin and fallen Officer Garrett Crumby’s family.

Huntsville PD officials speak on two officers shot in the line of duty

Nancy Jones, widow of late George Jones decided to rally support for the officers and their families at her late husband’s tribute concert, Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones. The sold-out tribute concert was held at the Von Braun Center and not only did the funds benefit local law enforcement, but it had an estimated economic impact of $1.2 million.

Over 32 artists within the industry showed support by performing and autographing guitars. Some of those artists included: Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, Wynonna, Dierks Bentley, The Oak Ridge Boys, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Jelly Roll and many others.

Jones says though her late husband passed before his last show set to be in Huntsville, he would be overjoyed by the support shown to the community.

“I’m willing to do anything for these police officers and also for Huntsville Alabama, George loved Huntsville Alabama and that is why I chose this town.” said Jones.

Jones partnered with Concerts 4 A Cause, and The Wounded Blue to put on the concert.

