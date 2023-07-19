Morning rain & storms Wednesday, dangerous heat for Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. After yesterday’s severe storms we are starting off the morning with mainly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy but dense fog.

Morning temperatures are warm and muggy in the lower 70s. We are tracking a large cluster of showers and storms to our north that will move through Middle Tennessee and into North Alabama this morning, make sure to have the umbrella close by. The morning round of rain and storms can potentially produce some gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall, the overall threat for severe storms will be fairly low as our atmosphere is not too unstable. Clouds will stay with us for a good portion of the day and the morning rainfall will limit our warming a bit, highs will be in the upper 80s with a heat index around 100 degrees.

Things should be fairly quiet overnight with lows staying warm in the middle 70s, areas of fog and some isolated rain will be expected into early Thursday. Thursday will be a very hot and humid day with the heat index between 100 to 110 degrees during the afternoon, isolated showers and storms will be possible. Hydration and heat safety will be very important on Thursday.

A cold front will move through on Friday and will bring additional scattered rain showers and storms, highs will be in the lower 90s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Good news, the weekend forecast looks mostly dry and a bit cooler with highs staying in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.