More than ice cream: ChillaBay Dessert Bar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When Christy Wimberly opened a coffee shop in Madison, Al she fell in love with the location. So much so that she decided to open ChillaBay Desert Bar right next door!

ChillaBay serving at the counter (Whitney Briscoe Photography | Whitney Briscoe Photography)

It all began when Christy shared a picture of a sunset with her marketing director. She knew she wanted to do something with the sunset and from there, ChillaBay was born.

Their most popular menu items are their ice cream scoops, milkshakes, and her personal favorite, their ice cream sandwich!

ChillaBay ice cream cones (ChillaBay)

ChillaBay milkshakes (ChillaBay)

Ice Cream Sandwiches from ChillaBay (ChillaBay)

“You choose your cookie, you choose your ice cream and you can add in any toppings that you’d like,” said Manager, Gabriella Shideler. “It goes into a press, so it heats the cookie up but the ice cream stays cold.”

Their ice cream sandwiches are fully customizable and can be made however you’d like! Gabriella’s favorite is their lemon cookie with strawberry ice cream.

Christy says that ChillaBay is a place where you can enjoy ice cream year-round. They have plenty of indoor seating that creates a warm and inviting environment. More than just a dessert bar, it’s an awesome hangout spot. They have board games inside that customers can grab and enjoy with friends and family. There’s chalk out on the sidewalk so customers can decorate the space in their own creative way!

family plays games (Whitney Briscoe Photography | ChillaBay)

ChillaBay is located at 92 Shorter St Suite B, Madison, AL 35758. Be sure to check them out on Facebook and Instagram!

