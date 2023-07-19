Mail fraud on the rise: How to get your life back on track if you become a victim

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As our lives become more digital, cybersecurity and digital crimes get a lot of attention. Unfortunately, traditional mail fraud and theft are on the rise as well.

Financial expert, Marshall Clay from The Welch Group offers a few steps you can take to avoid becoming a victim. Unfortunately, instances of mail fraud are on the rise, even where you live.

On the topic, Clay says, it was, “historically confined to the west coast or east coast, but now it’s sort of infiltrating even the northern Alabama area, and it’s good old fashioned mail fraud that’s getting a lot of people nowadays.”

The wealth management expert says it’s imperative to stay proactive. That means doing something as simple as checking your mail daily. That’s because lingering mail is up for grabs when it comes to criminals browsing for information.

Clay also says it’s important when mailing things out from your personal residence to leave the red flag down. When it’s raised, it’s literally a red flag and an indicator to thieves that important, personal information is inside. Instead, Clay recommends timing it out when the mail delivery worker is stopping by to hand it off safely or close to pickup time. The point is, do not leave things in there for an extended period of time.

Say it’s a check that needs to be sent out. Clay says this gets people every time, which is why he recommends never mailing a check from your personal residence. “I would say take it straight to the post office or even if you’re going to be using some of these blue U. S. Postal collection boxes. Wait until it’s closer to pick up time because there’s been instances of thieves robbing these U.S. collection boxes. Thieves are getting very good at being able to clean these checks, wiping the checks off, changing check numbers. And so if this happens to you, it’s very difficult to unwind.”

Clay says it’s not impossible to undo this, but it’s much more difficult than if it happens with your credit card, where all you have to do is cancel the card and continue to monitor your accounts for suspicious activity.

If you feel you have been a victim of mail fraud, contact the United States Postal Inspection Service to report a case.

Finally, contact your local law enforcement. Clay says the police might know of the thieves, as they could be part of a much larger criminal enterprise.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

