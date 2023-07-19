Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Lincoln County, Tenn. property tax increase vote fails again

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Tn. (WAFF) - Many Lincoln County Tennessee residents are divided on actions from county leaders regarding the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.

During Tuesday night’s county commission meeting, a vote to approve the budget failed three separate times.

At first, Commissioners debated an 86 cent per thousand dollar increase in property taxes which failed. This is a step down from the initial proposal of a $1.10 increase that also failed.

Two more motions were filed with a proposal of a 70-cent and 80-cent increase which also failed.

The room was split down the middle with those wishing for the increase and those who did not. Don Jenkins pointed to the lack of transparency from commissioners.

“I love debate,” said Jenkins, “But there was no detail to the debate other than the Budget Committee Chair saying that’s not enough. Well, that’s not enough. What is enough? And where is your budget item discussion about revenues and expenses?”

A majority of those in favor of a property tax increase are part of the Highland Rim community.

Half of the tax increase goes to the county, and the other half goes to the education fund.

The increase could have been used to make improvements and build a new school behind the current campus.

“Highland Rim really needs an upgrade,” said Dr. Bill Heath who is the superintendent for Lincoln County Schools, “The whole facility, We have a growing area down there. So I’m disappointed that something wasn’t passed tonight.”

A budget needs to be passed by October 1st before the state comptroller drafts one for Lincoln County.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
One dead in a single-car wreck in Hampton Cove
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Hampton Cove
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Lincoln County, Tenn. property tax increase vote fails
Lincoln County, Tenn. property tax increase vote fails
Tigers, Bulldogs headline SEC Media Days day two
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday...
Alabama’s 2023 back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday