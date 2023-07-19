Deals
Jazz up your weekend at the W.C. Handy Festival

Upcoming events for WC Handy Festival
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Mark your calendars because this weekend is the W.C. Handy Festival.

The W.C. Handy Festival pays tribute to William Christopher (W.C.) Handy, also known as the “Father of the Blues”. This music festival spans across an entire weekend and features live performances at locations throughout northwest Alabama. The festival is scheduled to take place from July 21st to July 30th this year.

W.C. Handy Festival
W.C. Handy Festival(Porsche Wilson)

One specific event happening during the festival is the Jazz it Up event at Avalon Social. This night will be filled with jazz and R&B covers performed by Mike Sax. The event will take place on Saturday, July 22 from 7 P.M. -12 A.M. If you want to purchase tickets you can visit the W.C Handy website!

W.C. Handy Festival
W.C. Handy Festival(Porsche Wilson)

Make sure to visit the W.C. Handy Festival website to find out more information on the festival and events!

