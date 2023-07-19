Jazz up your weekend at the W.C. Handy Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Mark your calendars because this weekend is the W.C. Handy Festival.

The W.C. Handy Festival pays tribute to William Christopher (W.C.) Handy, also known as the “Father of the Blues”. This music festival spans across an entire weekend and features live performances at locations throughout northwest Alabama. The festival is scheduled to take place from July 21st to July 30th this year.

W.C. Handy Festival (Porsche Wilson)

One specific event happening during the festival is the Jazz it Up event at Avalon Social. This night will be filled with jazz and R&B covers performed by Mike Sax. The event will take place on Saturday, July 22 from 7 P.M. -12 A.M. If you want to purchase tickets you can visit the W.C Handy website!

Make sure to visit the W.C. Handy Festival website to find out more information on the festival and events!

