Inmate escapes assigned job location in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man serving a 20-year sentence escaped from a job location in Winston County early Wednesday morning.

Joseph Ray Perkins left an assigned job location in Haleyville at approximately 1:50 a.m.

Perkins is described as a five-foot-one, 170 pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black sweatpants, blue short sleeve t-shirt with a black stripe on the back and brown boots.

He was sentenced to 20 years for first-degree theft of property on October 2, 2019.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Perkins is asked to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at (800) 831-8825.

