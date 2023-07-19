Hot diggity dog it’s National Hot Dog Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) -In case you weren’t aware, today is National Hot Dog Day! What better way to celebrate than by making hot dogs?

Brian Farrell, the owner of Wiener von Braun, collaborated with Payton to create a new menu item named the ‘Dog Walker.’ This hot dog is loaded with taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, salsa, southwest chips, and a blue corn tortilla chip!

Wiener von Braun's new menu item! (Ellen McDonald)

It all began when Brian moved to Huntsville and wanted to bring a taste of Chicago to this area. He came up with the idea to start a hot dog cart that served traditional Chicago-style hot dogs, along with some unique and creative menu options. Wiener Von Braun offers a diverse selection of hot dogs to satisfy any craving.

Wiener von Braun dog event.

Today is National Hot Dog Day and to celebrate, Wiener von Braun will be giving away over 300 free hot dogs at The Camp at 4 pm. This event is in collaboration with Rocket City Rescue and donations for local dogs will be accepted.

Make sure to check out their Instagram to stay up to date on where you can get your next hot dog!

