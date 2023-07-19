Florence mothers band together to lower infant, maternal mortality rates

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are many reasons why Alabama ranks high in maternal and infant mortality and that is due to limited access to resources such as prenatal care or obstetric care and limited access to health care.

Medical Officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health Dr. Wes Stubblefield said the reasoning behind it is that it is just too broad.

“Access to care is definitely part of it for maternal mortality. But it’s also that a lot of our reproductive-age women go without health insurance,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “But there’s not really just one thing that is contributing to all of it. If so, we would focus on that one thing and not on many, many, many things.”

In 2015, Jessica Thompson, a nurse and a mother of five, lost a friend who died during her pregnancy. She decided she wanted to make a change and co-founded Safer Birth in Alabama.

Thompson even went as far as safely dying her dog blue to educate people on mortality rates and waited for people to ask why he was blue. When asked she would respond by stating that he is sad that people do not know how big of a deal it is that Alabama ranks so high in mortality rates.

“But the reason that we walked around with Henry, most people don’t even have a clue that our, um, access to care issues are so bad,” Thompson explained. “And there’s a map put out by the Alabama Department of Public Health and only 28 of 67 counties have a hospital where women can deliver. And only 16 of the 54 rural counties. So that’s a really bad issue with access to care.”

Through Safer Births in Alabama, the idea of Shoals Mom Prom came to be. The nonprofit organization raises money through this event to put towards bettering access to resources around the state. Currently, they are donating a grant to help start a birthing center in Sumter County.

For some expecting mothers in certain counties, they have to drive over an hour to receive the care they need. Safer Birth in Alabama is looking to change that.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like to live in a rural county and be pregnant and be worried about where I’m going to birth if I’m going to have somebody to help me birth my baby,” Vice President of Safer Birth in Alabama Haley Crowell said.

Shoals Mom Prom will be held July 21 at the Singing River Brewery and they are looking to raise between fifteen and twenty thousand dollars. It’s open to the public, you just have to buy a ticket. They are also going to fill a van so they ask that you bring items to donate to put towards expecting mothers.

