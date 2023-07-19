Decatur man charged for trafficking 2 pounds of cocaine

Deals
A Decatur man has been charged with trafficking approximately two pounds of cocaine, per Decatur PD.(Decatur Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was charged with trafficking approximately two pounds of cocaine on Tuesday, per Decatur PD.

Terence Orrick Jones, 54, has been arrested following a residence search on Davis Ct. NW, where it was determined the suspect had another operation underway at Creekmond Dr.

While searching the Davis Ct. location, vice/narcotics investigators seized two pounds of cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Moreover, investigators along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, seized a large quantity of U.S. currency believed to be from drug transactions and a firearm at the second address.

Jones was placed under arrest and has been charged with the following:

  • trafficking in cocaine,
  • possession of marijuana
  • illegal possession of drug paraphernalia

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at a $750,000 cash bond for the trafficking charge, plus a $2,800 bond for the remaining charges.

