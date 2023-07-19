Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Cullman CPA arrested on mutiple counts of theft in connection to tax filings

KKTV
Generic
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A CPA in Cullman has been arrested following multiple counts of theft related to tax filings.

According to the Cullman Police Department, Barry Thompson was arrested and charged with three counts of theft, and believe there may be other victims involved.

For people that have filed with Thompson and have not received a tax refund, please check your return status to make sure your return has been filed with the IRS.

If it has not been filed, Cullman PD urges victims to come and speak to them.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down in Guntersville
Storm damage, power outages reported across the Tennessee Valley
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
One dead in a single-car wreck in Hampton Cove
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Hampton Cove
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Tree down in Guntersville
Storm damage, power outages reported across the Tennessee Valley
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
Mail fraud on the rise: How to get your life back on track if you become a victim
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
Crews working on downed trees, power lines in Madison County
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
Storms leave damage across north Alabama