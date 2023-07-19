Cullman CPA arrested on multiple counts of theft in connection to tax filings

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A CPA in Cullman has been arrested following multiple counts of theft related to tax filings.

According to the Cullman Police Department, Barry Thompson was arrested and charged with three counts of theft, and believe there may be other victims involved.

For people that have filed with Thompson and have not received a tax refund, please check your return status to make sure your return has been filed with the IRS.

If it has not been filed, Cullman PD urges victims to come and speak to them.

On Jan. 27 of 2023, the Alabama State Board of Public Accountancy revoked his CPA certificate for dishonesty, fraud, or gross negligence, failing to reply to a Board inquiry and conduct discreditable to the public accounting profession.

