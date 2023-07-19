“Cleanup and be grateful.”: Residents pick up the pieces after Tuesday night’s storms

MONROVIA, Ala. (WAFF) -The National Weather Service announced that an EF-0 tornado touched down for about 4 minutes during Tuesday night’s storms. Monrovia is one of the affected areas, where residents spent the day picking up the seemingly neverending debris.

“Cleanup and be grateful, it could always be worse,” said Monrovia resident Lori Schultz.

Schultz is one of the 29,000 Huntsville Utilities customers to lose power from Tuesday night’s storm. Even into the next day, Lori braved the unforgiving Alabama heat to clean up the debris in her yard and lend a helping hand to neighbors.

All day, utility crews have been in the neighborhood, making sure that Schultz and her fellow residents get their power back on.

“It was like 10-15 seconds in between the power going out and then the tree branches flying, and we haven’t had power since,” Schultz said. “I’m thrilled to death that they’re here because, you know, it’s hot and miserable so it would be nice to get some air conditioning at some point.”

Like Schultz, hundreds of other Madison County residents spent the day with no power and no A/C.

Gary Whitley with Huntsville Utilities said downed trees blocking powerlines are causing most of the delay.

“Electricity is very dangerous and safety is our number one priority so we are working diligently around the clock to ensure that all impacted customer’s power is restored,” Whitley said.

While utility workers spent the day working on powerlines, Lori was also working outside with her family picking up tree limb after tree limb. She said during times like this, she remembers one thing.

“Thank God we have good insurance,” Schultz said. “We were standing in the kitchen looking out when the gust front hit and it took like 30 seconds for us to realize this isn’t regular. Watching the trees, a big ole branch went flying over the house and hit the house.”

