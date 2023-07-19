Attorney General Steve Marshall honors fallen officers across North Alabama

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall traveled across North Alabama on Tuesday to honor six fallen officers at various law enforcement agencies.

During his third stop of the day, Marshall paid a visit to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office where he honored two officers, Deputy Steve Bobbitt and Corrections Officer Mickey Bowen.

Bowen and Bobbitt passed away due to complications of COVID-19 contracted on the line of duty.

Marshall addressed the families of Bowen and Bobbitt at the Sheriff’s office and presented them with a plaque and a pair of “praying hands.”

He says those who sacrificed their health and safety during the pandemic must not be forgotten.

”We look at, nationally, the numbers over the time of the pandemic. We lost exponentially more officers in the line of duty as a result of their work. We honor the healthcare professionals that worked during this period of time, but today is also a reminder of the loss of life that occurred from law enforcement as well,” Marshall said.

Sheriff Nick Welden thanked Marshall for his presence at the event and says as a Sheriff, he feels responsible for making sure the legacy of any fallen officer lives on.

