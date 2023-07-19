Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Attorney General Steve Marshall honors fallen officers across North Alabama

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall traveled across North Alabama on Tuesday to honor six fallen officers at various law enforcement agencies.

During his third stop of the day, Marshall paid a visit to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office where he honored two officers, Deputy Steve Bobbitt and Corrections Officer Mickey Bowen.

Bowen and Bobbitt passed away due to complications of COVID-19 contracted on the line of duty.

Marshall addressed the families of Bowen and Bobbitt at the Sheriff’s office and presented them with a plaque and a pair of “praying hands.”

He says those who sacrificed their health and safety during the pandemic must not be forgotten.

”We look at, nationally, the numbers over the time of the pandemic. We lost exponentially more officers in the line of duty as a result of their work. We honor the healthcare professionals that worked during this period of time, but today is also a reminder of the loss of life that occurred from law enforcement as well,” Marshall said.

Sheriff Nick Welden thanked Marshall for his presence at the event and says as a Sheriff, he feels responsible for making sure the legacy of any fallen officer lives on.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlee Russell
‘We will not be bullied’: Carlee Russell’s mother releases statement
One dead in a single-car wreck in Hampton Cove
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Hampton Cove
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Florence mothers band together to lower infant, maternal mortality rates
Local mothers band together to lower infant and maternal mortality rates
Power Outages
Storm damage, power outages reported across the Tennessee Valley
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Attorney General Steve Marshall honors fallen officers across North Alabama