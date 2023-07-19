Alabama headlines day three of SEC Football Media Days

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “Nacho Alabama” was there. So were Nick Saban, and a trio of Crimson Tide players for cay three of SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide lost two games last season by a combined four points. Quarterback Bryce Young, and Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. no longer on the roster, but Nick Saban believes his 2023 team is capable of being successful.

“Maybe this year we don’t have that many impactful players at those positions,” Saban said. “It’s very challenging to develop the team so they can compete at a high level. We have some experience coming back on both sides of the ball and we also have a lot of new young players who can contribute in a very positive way to our team. But every year is challenging, every year , and, no matter what at some other year at some other time and some other circumstance, it’s not gonna impact this year. the people on this team the coaches on this staff are gonna do what they can to try and impact this year in a positive way in what we want to accomplish and what we want to do.”

Alabama Crimson Tide Head Football Coach Nick Saban at SEC Media Days July 19, 2023 (WAFF)

A new offensive and defensive coordinator also join the 2023 roster. Former Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees joins the program in the same position, while a familiar face within the Tide program is back in Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele.

“When Coach (Kevin) Steele recruited me at Auburn, he recruited me very hard,” Tide Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry said. “Going back to the relationship we had. For us to run cross paths here at Bama is very exciting.”

“With Kevin Steele he has a lot more experience at Bama,” Tide LInebacker Dallas Turner said. “He understands the standard and what we’re supposed to be doing with the defense being coached under Coach Saban, just being there for a long time. And also he’s been a defensive coordinator for a very long time, just being in the game for a very long time.”

SEC Football Media Days continues Thursday with day four in Nashville, Tennessee. South Carolina, Tennessee, and Ole Miss end the four-day event.

