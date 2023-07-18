Women’s safety and self-defense back in the spotlight following recent missing case

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it’s not known what exactly happened to Carlee Russell, the story has put the issue of safety and self-defense for women back in the spotlight.

Karen Mitchell, the owner of a Pelham martial arts studio, says the interest in self-defense is growing. She says many women have become interested in learning how to protect themselves.

“We have a great number of women, usually over 100 to 200 people, attend our seminars so you can see it’s a good number that are interested,” said Impact Martial Arts owner Karen Mitchell. “We read about it and we hear about it, people being attacked, and so we want to stay safe. We want to protect our children. We want to protect our families.”

Karen Mitchell was forced to protect herself from someone years ago.

“I’d been kidnapped,” she said. “Someone came into my home when I was in my early 20s. This person had attacked me with a knife and kidnapped me. I got away thank goodness for that and it just changed my life forever.”

Now she’s using a horrible situation for good and to impact the trajectory of future, similar incidents.

Mitchell says the first rule in self defense is to use common sense: “Not putting yourself in a dangerous situation. Don’t go out alone at night. Go with someone. Go with a group of people.”

She emphasized that if you get a gut feeling that something is wrong, trust it and leave as quickly as you can.

She also wants people to remember that everything on you can be used as a weapon and that if you are in a situation cannot get away, use what you have to fight.

Mitchell recommends taking a short, seven-week martial arts course if you cannot commit to something longer. However, she says the longer you immerse yourself in it, the more it becomes like second-nature.

