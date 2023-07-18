Deals
Storm damage, power outages reported across the Tennessee Valley

By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH ALABAMA(WAFF) - Multiple people across the Tennessee Valley are witnessing damage and power outages due to severe weather.

In Madison County, there are more than 5,000 customers without power.

In Lauderdale County, there are currently 5,691 customers without power.

If you have any store damage pictures or videos submit them through Burst or email us at news@waff.com

