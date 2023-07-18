Storm damage, power outages reported across the Tennessee Valley

NORTH ALABAMA(WAFF) - Multiple people across the Tennessee Valley are witnessing damage and power outages due to severe weather.

In Madison County, there are more than 5,000 customers without power.

In Lauderdale County, there are currently 5,691 customers without power.

If you have any store damage pictures or videos submit them through Burst or email us at news@waff.com

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.