Books you’ll love for summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) -Looking for books this summer? The Snail on the Wall has got you covered!

The Snail on the Wall is a full-service bookstore that is based right here in Huntsville, Alabama! On their website, you can explore a variety of genres and choose from thousands of books!

The Snail on the Wall shared some new summer book recommendations with Tennessee Valley Living!

The Snail on the Wal book recommendations. (Emmalee Ramos)

1. The Librarianist, by Patrick de Witt

2. The Art Thief, by Micheal Finkel

3. The Beach at Summerly, Beatriz Williams

4. Immortal Longings, by Chloe Gong

5. Good Night with the Very Hungary Catapiller, by Eric Carle

6. At the Coffee Shop of Curiosities, by Heather Webber

This month The Snail on the Wall is hosting a pop-up bookstore in the Clay Building in Constitutional Hall Park. The event begins on Thursday, July 20, and will continue every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until August 19. For more information on this event, be sure to visit their website. Additionally, they are offering a tax-free sale on all of their books during tax-free weekends.

Make sure to stay up to date with The Snail on the Wall’s events by visiting their Facebook page or their website!

