North Alabama leaders host town hall on congressional maps

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The special session to officially redraw Alabama’s congressional map is underway.

This comes after the Supreme Court found the state violated the Voting Rights Act.

This calls for the new map to have a new majority-black district. State officials have already narrowed the list to 10 maps.

On Monday morning, the redistricting committee approved a map sponsored by Republican representative Chris Pringle.

During a joint town hall, both representatives Anthony Daniels and Laura Hall informed their constituents about the new map.

“We’re feeling or I’m feeling that the maps are not meeting the requirements that the Court said set forward,” said Representative Hall.

The new proposed map would add Russell, Macon, Lowndes & Dallas counties to the 2nd District bringing its Black Voting Age Population up to 42.45%.

“When you look at the counties that are included, they’re not necessarily counties of interest, or where they have the same interest,” said Representative Daniels, “And so there’s a lot of uncertainty going on.”

Both representatives instead opted for the Milligan-backed VRA map which would include a higher black population in district 2. But with a Republican super majority, the chances of it being adopted are slim.

They both believe the most important thing right now is keeping people informed.

July 21st is the deadline to have the map passed through the entire legislative body.

The next federal court hearing is set for August 14.

If the state does not approve a new congressional map on its own, a federally appointed mapmaker will draw the maps instead.

