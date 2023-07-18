Poor air quality could cause health issues in those with lung, respiratory issues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Canadian Wildfire smoke has made its way to North Alabama, causing the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to issue an air quality alert for Madison County.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said there is one group that is more at risk than the average person when it comes to poor air quality.

“With this type of air quality alert, this is what we call particulate matter which people that have underlying problems with their lungs in general can be more severely affected,” Stubblefield said.

According to airnow.gov, the current air quality in Huntsville is moderate with an unhealthy alert for sensitive groups.

That includes people with asthma, COPD, or any condition where your breathing or lungs are affected.

If this applies to you, Dr. Stubblefield said to keep up with your regular medications and keep your ‘rescue medication’ like Albuterol, on hand.

“When we have these air quality alerts that are issued, although they may not be prolonged as they may improve or worsen in a matter of days, it’s important that people pay attention to it and understand their risks and what they need to do if they have increased symptoms,” Stubblefield said.

You may also want to consider wearing an N95 mask when going outdoors, as the air particles cause difficulty breathing.

Dr. Stubblefield said if you are experiencing symptoms from the air quality, contact your health care provider as soon as possible.

“If they are having difficulty they need to talk to their health care provider to see if they might need to change their maintenance medication, add another medication or increase their Albuterol use,” Stubblefield said. “There’s many different things that can be done.”

As for when the smoke will clear, Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis said the storms will help move it out. However, with the wildfires still raging in Canada, the smoke could return.

