Outdoor toys from Learning Express

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Let’s face it, as summer break winds down, it can be hard to find creative and entertaining ways to keep the kiddos happy and busy.

Lucky for you, by visiting the Huntsville location of Learning Express, you’ll be covered! From toys for toddlers to older kids, they have something to keep the good times rolling no matter their age.

Learning Express showed us 7 awesome toys that we absolutely loved and we know the kids will too. A Bubble Blaster has 132 holes and it makes clouds of bubbles that will have kids busy for hours. It even features a laser!

Bubble Blaster from Learning Express (Learning Express Huntsville)

Learning Express even carries the NightBall that lets the fun continue long after the sun goes down. No more should the fun end at sundown!

NightBall from Learning Express (Learning Express Huntsville)

Battlebird game from Learning Express (Learning Express Huntsville)

Battlebird keeps two kids entertained at once and it gets a little physical activity mixed in there in a fun way.

Learning Express is located in Huntsville at Village on Whitesburg 4800, Whitesburg Dr #31, Huntsville, AL 35802 and you can follow them on Instagram to keep updated on what they have in-store!

