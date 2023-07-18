More Haze, Heat, & Humidity This Afternoon | Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Evening

The haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke will again linger over the Tennessee Valley today and air quality will be poor at times. Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for Morgan and Madison Counties, so people with respiratory issues may experience some difficulty breathing. If you are sensitive to smoke particle pollution, limit your time outdoors. The smoke should start dispersing and clearing out later today and into tomorrow. Highs today will climb into the lower to middle 90s with the heat index hovering around 100 degrees during the afternoon. Models continue to show a cluster of storms pushing in by the late afternoon and into the evening hours. Coverage of the rainfall and storms will be widespread, and storms could be strong to severe capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and hail, so stay weather alert.

Another complex of storms will potentially roll in overnight into Wednesday morning with lows staying very warm and muggy in the middle 70s. Wednesday will be a hotter day with less haze to deal with and the heat index will range between 100 to 110 degrees. However, the morning round of storms could create more cloud cover and limit the heat for a few locations. Thursday will trend a bit drier and this looks like the best day for dangerous heat and humidity. Heat indices will soar between 100 to 110 degrees, so heat safety and hydration be important.

By Friday a cold front will approach the Tennessee Valley, and this will bring more chances of scattered rain showers and storms. At least this cold front will help break up our very hot and humid stretch. The weekend will bring scattered showers for Saturday with Sunday looking mainly dry. Temperatures will range a bit cooler in the mid and upper 80s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.