Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say

The 12-year-old was found unresponsive by his father on Mondy night in their Shelbyville home.
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

According to Shelbyville Police, the 12-year-old was found unresponsive by his father at their residence on Barksdale Lane around 10 p.m. on Monday. Neighbors assisted the father and called 911. The investigation then centered around the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, and the 4-year-old son, Rafael Sylvester.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for the boy, who was believed to be with his mother and traveling in a Dodge Caravan.

Patricia and Rafael were found alive shortly after the alert was issued on Tuesday morning and were quickly questioned by Shelbyville Police. Patricia admitted to killing her son and attempting to kill Rafael, the 4-year-old, police said. The investigation shows the 12-year-old died by strangulation.

Patricia Sylvester is charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. She remains in custody.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
One dead in a single-car wreck in Hampton Cove
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Hampton Cove
Fuel spill in Tennessee River near O'Neal Bridge on July 16.
Boat sinks near O’Neal Bridge spilling over 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel into Tennessee River
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Huntsville Fire investigating home garage explosion, vehicle fire
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
1 Birmingham firefighter has died after 2 were shot at Fire Station 9
One dead in a single-car wreck in Hampton Cove
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Hampton Cove
WAFF 48's Sports Director Carl Prather was in attendance as Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher...
Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher at SEC Media Days 2023