Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has died following a single-vehicle wreck on Monday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the time of call came in at 9:10 p.m. and the car flipped ejecting the man.

The accident happened at the intersection of Hwy. 431 and Sutton Road.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

