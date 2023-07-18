Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office installs new $179,000 X-ray machine for jail

LINCOLN CO., Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is maximizing safety at the county jail.

The jail now has a state-of-the-art X-ray machine in an effort to keep both inmates and corrections officers safe.

Inmates are scanned upon entering, and the new machine can spot contraband such as pills and knives in once hard-to-spot areas.

It cost $179,000 and is a first for the office.

Sheriff Murray Blackwelder said it was just the thing his department needed.

“I’ve been moving to purchase one of these for several years,” said Sheriff Blackwelder, “I believe it’s worth every penny of it. Because if it saves one of my officers’ lives, or if it saves one of my inmates’ lives, what kind of price can you put on that?”

The x-ray can also help identify abnormal temperatures, and spot COVID-19.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.