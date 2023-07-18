Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office installs new $179,000 X-ray machine for jail

By Romario Gardner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is maximizing safety at the county jail.

The jail now has a state-of-the-art X-ray machine in an effort to keep both inmates and corrections officers safe.

Inmates are scanned upon entering, and the new machine can spot contraband such as pills and knives in once hard-to-spot areas.

It cost $179,000 and is a first for the office.

Sheriff Murray Blackwelder said it was just the thing his department needed.

“I’ve been moving to purchase one of these for several years,” said Sheriff Blackwelder, “I believe it’s worth every penny of it. Because if it saves one of my officers’ lives, or if it saves one of my inmates’ lives, what kind of price can you put on that?”

The x-ray can also help identify abnormal temperatures, and spot COVID-19.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Fuel spill in Tennessee River near O'Neal Bridge on July 16.
Boat sinks near O’Neal Bridge spilling over 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel into Tennessee River
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
‘We wanted her to come home safe and sound’: Hoover Police respond after Carlee Russell found safe, alive
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

North Alabama leaders host town hall on congressional maps
North Alabama leaders host town hall on congressional maps
Inmates are scanned upon entering, and the new machine can spot contraband such as pills and...
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office installs new $179,000 x-ray machine for jail
North Alabama leaders host town hall on congressional maps
North Alabama leaders host town hall on congressional maps
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Owens Cross Roads