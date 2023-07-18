Huntsville Fire investigating home garage explosion, vehicle fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders made their way to a home in Huntsville for reports of an explosion in a garage Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. at a home on Asbury Road. Huntsville Fire and Rescue believe the fire was caused by a vehicle in the garage. There were no injuries from the fire.

There is still an investigation into whether an explosion happened, per Huntsville Fire and Rescue Fire Marshall, Daniel Wilkerson.

