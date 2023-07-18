Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Huntsville Fire investigating home garage explosion, vehicle fire

(Source: WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders made their way to a home in Huntsville for reports of an explosion in a garage Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. at a home on Asbury Road. Huntsville Fire and Rescue believe the fire was caused by a vehicle in the garage. There were no injuries from the fire.

There is still an investigation into whether an explosion happened, per Huntsville Fire and Rescue Fire Marshall, Daniel Wilkerson.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
One dead in a single-car wreck in Hampton Cove
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Hampton Cove
Fuel spill in Tennessee River near O'Neal Bridge on July 16.
Boat sinks near O’Neal Bridge spilling over 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel into Tennessee River
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
1 Birmingham firefighter has died after 2 were shot at Fire Station 9
One dead in a single-car wreck in Hampton Cove
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Hampton Cove
WAFF 48's Sports Director Carl Prather was in attendance as Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher...
Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher at SEC Media Days 2023