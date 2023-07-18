Deals
Hazy, hot & humid Tuesday with isolated storms

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning.  We start off the day with hazy skies and some areas of fog for the morning drive, temperatures are very warm in the low to middle 70s. 

The haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke will again linger over the Tennessee Valley today, air quality will be poor at times and people with respiratory issues may experience some difficulty breathing.  Highs today will climb into the lower to middle 90s with the heat index hovering around 100 degrees during the afternoon.  Models continue to show a cluster of storms pushing in by late morning into the afternoon, coverage of the rainfall and storms looks to be fairly isolated and favoring areas east of I-65. 

Another complex of storms will potentially roll in overnight into Wednesday morning with lows staying very warm & muggy in the middle 70s.  Wednesday will be a hotter day with less haze to deal with, the heat index will range between 100 to 110 degrees.  Wednesday will also bring chances of isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.  Thursday will be another very hot and humid day with heat indices between 100 to 110 degrees, heat safety and hydration will be very important for Wednesday and Thursday. 

By Friday a cold front will approach the Tennessee Valley and this will bring more chances of scattered rain showers and storms.  At least this cold front will help break up our very hot and humid stretch.  The weekend will bring scattered showers for Saturday with Sunday looking mainly dry.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

