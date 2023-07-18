Deals
Decatur man arrested for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle

Roger Bailey, 44(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on Monday after allegedly shooting into an unoccupied car.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department responded to the call of a shooting on 10th Ave. SW and 1st St. SW.

Once officers arrived they made contact with the victim who stated that 44-year-old Roger Bailey had shot into her car while she was standing outside of it during an argument. Bailey was then located near the scene.

An investigation was conducted and a detective with the Criminal Investigations Division observed that the victim’s car has damage from a gunshot and Bailey was determined to be the person who fired the shot.

Bailey was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and domestic violence - 3rd degree - menacing. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on an $11,000 bond.

