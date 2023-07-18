Color of Our Home turning the old into new

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In 2019, Kenny and Kate purchases a fixer-upper ranch-style home and their renovation journey began.

While the world shut down in 2020, they began remodeling their home and documenting their journey online. They loved it so much that they decided to open their own home remodeling company, Kaleidoscope Home Co., LLC, in January 2021. Since then, they sold their fixer-upper and moved into an old building in Rogersville, Al. It is a commercial building that they re-zoned for mixed use on the main street. They live in the upper level while running their business out of the lower level.

With over 18,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 800,000 on Tik Tok, the couple went viral after posting about their fixer-upper projects. Kate says their social media played a huge role in their success with Kaleidoscope. At Kaleidoscope, they plan each project from concept, to design, to execution.

As a small family-owned business, they operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. They encourage clients to reach out to them for a consultation via Facebook or Instagram and they will get back to you in the order of when they received your message.

