Athens city leaders working to improve infrastructure

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders in Athens are working to improve infrastructure in the city. The infrastructure projects include intersections that are causing major issues for drivers.

According to Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, the intersection of Line Road at U.S. 72 often floods after heavy rainfall. City officials are also hoping to address Cambridge Lane and the CSX overpass where U.S. 72 narrows. That area causes “a choking point with traffic because there is no room for an extended turn lane for westbound traffic turning north or south on Jefferson Street,” said Holly Hollman, Athens’ grant coordinator and communications specialist.

“That Line Road project out by about 306 Barbecue is in critical need. It is not only flooding, [but] it’s a very dangerous intersection there,” said Marks. “Highway 72 traffic in that area is estimated at probably over the speed limit. So, that area needs ingress, egress, [and an evaluation of] how we handle the water [and] how it flows there.”

In May, the city joined Limestone County in hiring a lobbyist to help obtain federal funding for infrastructure projects. Mayor Marks says this money would help fund the Line Road project, which is estimated to be about $800,000 dollars. It would also help the city upgrade their sewer system.

“Our sewer plant has the capacity of about 25 million gallons per day. Right now, we’re estimating somewhere about 10 million gallons per day,” said Mayor Marks. He said the city is going to need one to two more ponds in the area or other ways to disperse wastewater.

The federal money would also help fund the lower Swan Creek sewer extension to address the growth around Tanner Crossroads and improve collection system infiltration and inflow in the area near U.S. 72 and Sanderfer Road.

The infrastructure has to be there,” said Mayor Marks. “[The] infrastructure that’s underground is as critical as the infrastructure above ground.”

City leaders have sent the project requests to federal delegation, and they are waiting to hear back, said Hollman.

