Albertville loses landmark restaurant after 44 years of service

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For multiple decades, the Catfish Cabin served residents of Albertville and the surrounding area.

“I’d come eat here pretty good often. Especially the hush puppies and coleslaw. You could make a meal off of that,” Marshall County resident James Whitaker said.

As of today, it sits as a pile of metal and rubble after closing its doors two years ago. Restaurant officials announced in 2021 complications from COVID-19 forced the eatery out of business.

“I hate to see it go as a landmark for Albertville for many many years. A lot of people from all over came here and ate, you know. Scottsboro, Huntsville, just all over. It’s a great place,” Whitaker said.

Owners of the Catfish Cabin have yet to reveal what will replace the landmark restaurant, but long-time resident James Whitaker hopes it will be just as memorable as the beloved seafood spot.

“Albertville and Guntersville are growing...Boaz also. I just hope something good goes here,” Whitaker said.

