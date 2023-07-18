Deals
ADPH reminds parents to update students immunization records

(WXIX)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The start of the 2023-24 school year is around the corner and the Alabama Department of Public Health is reminding parents to make sure their child’s immunization records are up to date.

Each child must also have a valid Alabama Certificate of Immunization on file at the facility that they attend.

For students who are moving to Alabama, out-of-state vaccine records must be transferred to the Alabama Certificate of Immunization.

The required list of vaccines helps prevent diseases such as Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, Tetanus, and more. Although the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t on the list of required vaccines, parents may want to add it.

Click here to view immunization schedules for children seven to 18 years old.

