Vehicle overturns in Monday morning crash on Jordan Ln., minor injuries reported

Car overturned on Jordan Lane in front of Bankston Motor Homes.
Car overturned on Jordan Lane in front of Bankston Motor Homes.(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Minor injuries have been reported after a car overturned on Monday morning in front of Bankston Motor Homes, per Huntsville Police Department.

The traffic crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jordan Lane.

WAFF will provide updates as they become available.

