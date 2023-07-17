Deals
Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation

Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Surgeons at a hospital in Israel performed a life-saving procedure on a 12-year-old boy in which they reattached his head to his neck after he suffered an internal decapitation in an accident.

The Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem made a post on Instagram along with a picture showing 12-year-old Suleiman Hassan and doctors Ohad Einav and Ziv Asa on July 9.

The medical center said the operation to reattach Suleiman’s head after he was hit by a car while riding his bike was “extremely rare and complex.”

After the accident, Suleiman was airlifted to the medical center’s trauma unit, where doctors determined the ligaments holding the posterior base of his skull were severed from the top vertebrae of his spine. The condition is commonly known as internal or orthopedic decapitation.

The medical center said this type of injury is rare in adults and even more so in children.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

