Sunny, hot & hazy Monday with more heat ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. Cloud cover has started to thin out through the early morning hours allowing some areas of patchy but dense fog to develop for the morning drive to work.

Morning temperatures are quite warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today will be sunny, hot and hazy at times from the Canadian wildfire smoke that is being dragged down into the Tennessee Valley, highs today will reach the low to middle 90s. Very isolated rain showers and storms will be possible during the late afternoon and early evening, the best chance for any rainfall will be into Middle Tennessee. Skies stay clear overnight with the calm conditions supporting more fog development for Tuesday morning.

The focus of the forecast for mid-week will be on potentially dangerous heat and humidity. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the middle 90s, the higher humidity levels will raise the heat index into the triple digits. Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the week with a Heat Advisory likely being needed as our feels like temperatures will range between 100 to 110 degrees. Heat safety and hydration will be very important.

A cold front will approach the area late in the day Friday and can bring some stronger to even severe thunderstorms for the Tennessee Valley, the timing is still uncertain so please check back for the latest forecast.

